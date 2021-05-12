How did Internet Computer (ICP) become a top-10 cryptocurrency overnight? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

How did Internet Computer (ICP) become a top-10 cryptocurrency overnight?

Traders valued Internet Computer (ICP) at $630 in its debut on Coinbase on Monday. On Binance, however, the dollar bids for the token surged to as high as $3,093 as of Tuesday. Meanwhile, HitBTC reported ICP at a peak of roughly $407.

The huge price differences across multiple cryptocurrency exchanges showed a berserk trading sentiment in the Internet Computer market, landing ICP in the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, surpassing even veterans such as , Dogecoin (DOGE) and (ADA), and reaching as high as the fourth spot.

ICP 1-hour candle close across multiple crypto exchanges. Source: TradingView
ICP crashes by 89% after its bid crossed $3,000 on Binance. Source: TradingView