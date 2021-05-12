Halston: Designer’s family call Ewan McGregor Netflix series ‘an inaccurate, fictionalised account’

The family of fashion designer Halston have called a new Netflix series about his life “an inaccurate, fictionalised account”.

Five-part miniseries Halston, which is released on Friday (14 May), stars Ewan McGregor as the legendary designer, who died in 1990 of Aids-related cancer.

In a statement shared on Monday (via PR Newswire), the late designer’s family claimed that they had not been consulted by Netflix regarding the series.

Declaring the series to be “inaccurate” and “fictionalised”, the statement continued: “The Halston Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

McGregor is joined in Halston by Rory Culkin, Rebecca Dayan, Krysta Rodriguez and Vera Farmiga.

The Scottish actor recently defended his casting as Halston – who was gay – explaining that he decided to take the role because sexuality wasn’t the main focus of the show.

McGregor as Halston (ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX)

“If it had been a story about Halston’s sexuality more, then maybe it’s right that gay actors should play that role,” he said.

“But in this case – and I don’t want to sound like I’m worming out of this, because it’s something I did think a lot about – I suppose ultimately I felt like it was just one part of who he was.”