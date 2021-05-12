Goldman Sachs exec reportedly quits job after making Dogecoin fortune By Cointelegraph

Goldman Sachs exec reportedly quits job after making Dogecoin fortune
A senior manager at banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) in London has reportedly left the company after making a fortune on meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).
Aziz McMahon, a former managing director and head of emerging market sales at Goldman Sachs, had resigned from the investment bank allegedly after netting major gains from his DOGE holdings, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.