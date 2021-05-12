Goldman Sachs exec reportedly quits job after making Dogecoin fortune By Cointelegraph

A senior manager at banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) in London has reportedly left the company after making a fortune on meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

Aziz McMahon, a former managing director and head of emerging market sales at Goldman Sachs, had resigned from the investment bank allegedly after netting major gains from his DOGE holdings, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Dogecoin price chart year-to-date. Source: CoinMarketCap