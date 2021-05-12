Gold slips on firm yields, dollar; focus on U.S. inflation data

Article content

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a slight rebound in the dollar ahead of the much-awaited U.S. consumer price data due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,829.94 per ounce by 0510 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,830.30.

“The dollar has strengthened a little bit … if the inflation rate is higher than expected, it could encourage central banks to consider tightening their monetary policies faster than expected,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

The dollar index was up 0.3%, making gold less appealing for other currency holders.

Concerns of a potential acceleration in inflation dragged down the U.S. currency to a more than two-month low in the previous session and drove Asian shares to one-month lows earlier on Wednesday.

The U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT is keenly awaited by market participants to gauge inflationary pressure.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields scaled a more than one-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have weighed on non-yielding bullion’s appeal this year.