Gold rises as Fed holds ground on rates, firm yields cap gains

Article content

Gold edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by

hopes that the U.S. Federal reserve may not hike interest rates

anytime soon, but a jump in U.S. Treasury yields following a

bigger-than-expected rise in April’s U.S. consumer prices capped

gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,819.71 per ounce by

0116 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,819.10.

* U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12

years in April, as booming demand amid a reopening economy

pushed against supply constraints, which could add fuel to

financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation.

* The data has put investors on high alert for more signs of

inflationary pressure that could tilt the U.S. Federal Reserve

toward raising interest rates.

* However, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday

it would be “some time” before the economy is healed enough for

the central bank to consider scaling back its support.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit

their highest in more than a month. Higher bond yields increase

the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he sees room

for a compromise on his proposal for trillions of dollars in