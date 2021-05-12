Gold rises as Fed holds ground on rates, firm yields cap gains

Article content
Gold edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by
hopes that the U.S. Federal reserve may not hike interest rates
anytime soon, but a jump in U.S. Treasury yields following a
bigger-than-expected rise in April’s U.S. consumer prices capped
gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,819.71 per ounce by
0116 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,819.10.
* U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12
years in April, as booming demand amid a reopening economy
pushed against supply constraints, which could add fuel to
financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation.
* The data has put investors on high alert for more signs of
inflationary pressure that could tilt the U.S. Federal Reserve
toward raising interest rates.
* However, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday
it would be “some time” before the economy is healed enough for
the central bank to consider scaling back its support.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit
their highest in more than a month. Higher bond yields increase
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
* U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he sees room
for a compromise on his proposal for trillions of dollars in
Article content
infrastructure spending after meeting with Republican leaders,
but will move forward without the opposition party if necessary.
* Asian shares faced a third day of losses.
* A measure of British house price inflation hit its highest
level in four decades in April as buyers raced to take advantage
of an extended tax break, a survey showed on Thursday.
* Palladium gained 1.7% to $2,903.68 per ounce.
* Silver rose 0.5% to $27.16 per ounce, while
platinum was up 0.4% at $1,214.10.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)