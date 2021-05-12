Home Business Germany’s Merck sees boost from labs supplies earnings By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Merck on Wednesday said its Life Science business, a leading maker of biotech lab supplies and gear, saw core earnings jump more than 43% in the first quarter, driven by the pharma industry’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization at the division rose to 793 million euros ($961 million).

The company, which also makes pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals, on May 4 reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings for the group ahead of schedule.

At the time it said it expected 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5.4-5.8 billion euros, up from 5.2 billion last year. It reaffirmed that guidance on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

