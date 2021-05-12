Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.20% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.20%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.20%, while the index lost 0.45%, and the index lost 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bayer AG NA (DE:), which rose 7.64% or 4.07 points to trade at 57.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 3.85% or 1.630 points to end at 43.985 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 3.10% or 0.350 points to 11.625 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 6.19% or 7.05 points to trade at 106.90 at the close. Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.27% or 1.029 points to end at 30.468 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 2.11% or 2.92 points to 135.65.

The top performers on the MDAX were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 8.56% to 6.263, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 3.93% to settle at 10.748 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 3.93% to close at 114.900.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.18% to 18.230 in late trade, Stroeer SE (DE:) which lost 5.18% to settle at 65.900 and Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.07% to 10.140 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 3.93% to 114.900, Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was up 2.62% to settle at 16.738 and Bechtle AG (DE:) which gained 1.03% to close at 151.900.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.18% to 18.230 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 3.95% to settle at 15.120 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.34% to 33.000 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 353 to 339 and 64 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.10% or 0.350 to 11.625. Shares in Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.56% or 0.494 to 6.263. Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.93% or 0.406 to 10.748.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.60% to 24.20 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.94% or 17.25 to $1818.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.95% or 0.62 to hit $65.90 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.90% or 0.62 to trade at $69.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.65% to 1.2067, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.8579.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.72% at 90.770.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR