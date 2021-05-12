Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.20% By Investing.com



Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.20%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.20%, while the index lost 0.45%, and the index lost 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bayer AG NA (DE:), which rose 7.64% or 4.07 points to trade at 57.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 3.85% or 1.630 points to end at 43.985 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 3.10% or 0.350 points to 11.625 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 6.19% or 7.05 points to trade at 106.90 at the close. Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.27% or 1.029 points to end at 30.468 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 2.11% or 2.92 points to 135.65.

The top performers on the MDAX were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 8.56% to 6.263, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 3.93% to settle at 10.748 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 3.93% to close at 114.900.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.18% to 18.230 in late trade, Stroeer SE (DE:) which lost 5.18% to settle at 65.900 and Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.07% to 10.140 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 3.93% to 114.900, Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was up 2.62% to settle at 16.738 and Bechtle AG (DE:) which gained 1.03% to close at 151.900.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 6.18% to 18.230 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 3.95% to settle at 15.120 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.34% to 33.000 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 353 to 339 and 64 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.10% or 0.350 to 11.625. Shares in Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.56% or 0.494 to 6.263. Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.93% or 0.406 to 10.748.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.60% to 24.20 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.94% or 17.25 to $1818.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.95% or 0.62 to hit $65.90 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.90% or 0.62 to trade at $69.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.65% to 1.2067, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.8579.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.72% at 90.770.