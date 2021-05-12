German startup Contentful explores options including U.S. IPO -sources

Article content

Contentful, a website platform whose customers include Spotify, WeWork and the British Museum, is exploring options including a U.S. initial public offering that could value it at close to $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Berlin-based company, which plans to go public by the end of 2021, is close to hiring financial advisers to inform on the best route to the stock market, which could also involve a merger with a so-called blank-check firm or special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the sources said.

The sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential, cautioned that Contentful’s plans might change and there was no certainty that a deal would materialize.

Contentful declined to comment.

Contentful is among a new generation of fast-growing, venture-backed European startups that are seeking to capitalize on a red-hot IPO market.

A wave of European companies including Swedish fintech company Klarna, Leonardo DiCaprio-backed MindMaze, Swiss gambling data company Sportradar AG and Roger Federer-backed shoe firm ON Running are preparing to go public in the United States through either a SPAC deal or a traditional listing.