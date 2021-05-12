FX, stocks drop on inflation anxiety ahead of U.S. data

Article content

Emerging market currencies and stocks suffered on Wednesday as fears over rising price pressures fueled bets on earlier interest rate hikes and underpinned the dollar and global yields ahead of U.S. inflation data.

MSCI’s index of emerging market currencies slipped 0.2%, falling for a second consecutive session, while stocks fell 0.6% to its lowest since late-March, as tech shares across the globe sold off.

Asian heavyweights were the biggest drag on the MSCI equity index, with Taiwan’s main index tumbling as much as 8.5% on a mix of tech woes and COVID fears before recovering some losses.

The dollar rose from a two-month trough, while U.S. Treasury yields gained on anticipation of the inflation reading at 1230 GMT.

A stronger-than-expected reading could see the Federal Reserve shortening its timeline to begin tapering policy, which would result in higher U.S. interest rates and pressure risk-driven assets. Global stock markets, particularly technology stocks, plummeted on this sentiment.

“The global stock sell-off has continued on fears that rampant commodity prices and higher inflation – driven by the recovery from the pandemic – will lead to higher rates around the world,” said Hasnain Malik in a note to clients.