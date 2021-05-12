France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.19% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.19%, while the index added 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Total SA (PA:), which rose 2.29% or 0.88 points to trade at 39.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Societe Generale SA (PA:) added 2.08% or 0.53 points to end at 25.77 and Carrefour SA (PA:) was up 1.96% or 0.33 points to 16.89 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 4.28% or 3.08 points to trade at 68.93 at the close. Alstom SA (PA:) declined 4.09% or 1.85 points to end at 43.38 and Vivendi SA (PA:) was down 2.52% or 0.74 points to 28.66.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Rubis SCA (PA:) which rose 3.86% to 38.52, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which was up 3.60% to settle at 6.91 and Total SA (PA:) which gained 2.29% to close at 39.30.

The worst performers were Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) which was down 11.06% to 54.82 in late trade, CGG SA (PA:) which lost 9.90% to settle at 0.908 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which was down 4.28% to 68.93 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 305 to 276 and 86 ended unchanged.

Shares in Societe Generale SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.08% or 0.53 to 25.77. Shares in Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; down 11.06% or 6.82 to 54.82.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.66% or 12.20 to $1823.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.33% or 0.87 to hit $66.15 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.27% or 0.87 to trade at $69.42 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.61% to 1.2072, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8573.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.65% at 90.707.

