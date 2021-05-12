Former U.S. prosecutor named United Auto Workers monitor By Reuters

© Reuters.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A former federal prosecutor and special inspector general who oversaw a $700 billion U.S. government bailout fund was named on Wednesday as the independent monitor to oversee the United Auto Workers union.
The appointment of Neil Barofsky, now a lawyer at Jenner & Block, was approved by U.S. District Judge David Lawson.
In total, 16 people have been convicted in a wide-ranging probe conducted by the office for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, which last December reached a deal with the union for independent oversight.
