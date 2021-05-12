Former TPG Capital exec sentenced to three months in prison for U.S. college scam By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: William McGlashan Jr., a former Executive at TPG private equity firm facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
BOSTON (Reuters) – A former senior executive at private equity firm TPG Capital was sentenced on Wednesday to three months in prison for participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme by paying $50,000 to rig his son’s college entrance exam results.
Bill McGlashan, the former managing partner of TPG Growth and co-founder of The Rise Fund, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston to pay a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in February to a wire fraud charge.
