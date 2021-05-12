FNTX Users Can Buy Condos with DOGE By BTC Peers

Memes get usecases: FNTX Users Can Buy Condos with DOGE
Throughout the course of 2021, DogeCoin (DOGE) went from a little-known ‘joke’ cryptocurrency to one of the world’s most popular cryptocoins, creating a number of ‘DogeCoin millionaires’ in the process.
Elon Musk, who is famously a fan of DogeCoin, is currently holding a Twitter poll asking whether or not Tesla (NASDAQ:) should accept DOGE as payment. In the past, DOGE’s direct purchasing power was somewhat limited. However, today DogeCoin holders can use their coins to buy something new: a luxury condo.
FNTX Capital Suisse, a Zug-based crypto payments specialist and OTC liquidity provider, has partnered with Portuguese property developer, 355 Developments for a new real estate initiative led by David Rabbi, the project’s Co-Founder. Mr Rabbi and FNTX Co-Founder Israel Bitton have leveraged a network of fiat-friendly banking and settlement services in several jurisdictions in FNTX’s mission to assist business merchants and institutional clients in accepting crypto payments and cross-border transaction settlements.
Purchases can be executed via FNTX’s ‘Real Estate Exchange’ platform. Through the platform, FNTX Suisse facilitates real-estate ownership and exchange via crypto transactions. The platform is updated in real-time with cryptocurrency pricing for each listed property.
The initiative could mark an important moment for the purchasing power of cryptocurrencies. Historically, making large purchases with cryptocurrencies has been a nightmare of large-scale conversion to fiat, taxes and bureaucracy.
Granting crypto holders with the ability to directly purchase real estate with their crypto could change that.
