FAA chief says Boeing 737 MAX performing well By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told a U.S. House panel that an electrical issue that grounded about 100 Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX planes last month worldwide appeared to be a “pretty straightforward fix.”
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told a U.S. House panel that he was fully confident in the safety of the MAX that returned to service after being grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes in five months. “It is performing as well or better overall than any other airplane out there in the aviation system right now,” Dickson said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.