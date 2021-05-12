EU confirms carbon market permit surplus grew in 2020

Article content

BRUSSELS — The amount of permits in circulation in Europe’s carbon market increased last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused emissions covered by the scheme to drop, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The carbon market had just shy of 1.579 billion permits in circulation at the end of 2020, the Commission said in a statement published after trading in the market closed for the day. That is a 14% increase from the 1.385 billion permits in circulation a year earlier.

The number refers to the amount of permits in the market that have not yet been surrendered by companies obliged to buy and submit permits to the EU to cover their emissions.

The increase in the surplus last year was in line with analysts’ expectations, as the pandemic-induced economic slowdown meant companies emitted less and therefore surrendered fewer permits.

Extra supply also entered the market in 2020 from UK permit auctions that had been delayed from 2019. Britain left the carbon market at the end of 2020, as part of its EU exit.

Based on the surplus, 378.9 million permits will be withheld from carbon market auctions from Sept. 1 2021 to Aug. 31 2022, and placed in the market stability reserve, the Commission said.