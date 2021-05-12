Ethereum has a “chance to blow up,” billionaire Mark Cuban By BTC Peers



Ethereum has a “chance to blow up,” billionaire Mark Cuban



The cryptocurrency space is awash with different price predictions for several digital assets. In the case of , while analysts at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) recently said that the digital asset should be trading around $1,000, billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban is very bullish over the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

Cuban recently said that the price of Ethereum has a “chance to blow up.” According to him, the network is “yet to really see business applications built on ETH smart contracts start to happen.” If this happens, it could send the price of the digital asset to new highs.

Cuban’s latest comments were in response to a tweet from TheBlock’s director of news, Tran Chaparro. Chaparro claimed to have quizzed traders at several large over-the-counter desks about the sustainability of Ethereum’s rally when it first crossed $3,000. The news director asserts that the verdict was that corporate treasuries “were ramping up allocations.”

Cuban claims that when people begin to deploy business applications on Ethereum, “every company will be ETH literate.” Furthermore, layer-two scaling solutions will have “an important role to play.”

The reason eth has a chance to blow up even bigger is that we have yet to really see business applications built on eth Smart Contracts start to happen. When they do, every company will be eth literate which will change the game. But L2s will have an important role to play too — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 8, 2021

The billionaire is only echoing the bullish sentiments of many other Ethereum fans. With ETH 2.0 on the way and several upgrades in between, the community is generally bullish over the future of the project.

