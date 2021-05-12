Ethereum Falls 12% In Rout By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 12% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $3,676.56 by 20:05 (00:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 11.79% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since January 21.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $438.59B, or 19.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,539.96 to $3,807.50 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 7.47%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $69.02B or 27.12% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,363.5627 to $4,366.0972 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 15.79% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,012.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 16.48% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $565.39 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 15.90%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $919.53B or 40.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $91.27B or 4.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.