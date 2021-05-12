Ether breaks $500 billion market cap for first time By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Ether breaks $500 billion market cap for first time

Ether (ETH), the second most-valued cryptocurrency after (BTC), has hit a major milestone amid the ongoing price rally.

On May 12, Ether price set another historic record, surging to as high as $4,346, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Ether’s market capitalization briefly surpassed $500 billion, reaching nearly $505 billion on Wednesday.

Ether market cap 24-hour chart. Source: CoinMarketCap