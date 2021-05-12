EOS Tumbles 22% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 22% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $11.3565 by 19:32 (23:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 21.51% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $10.8859B, or 0.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $11.0611 to $14.8866 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 34.5%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.7074B or 5.85% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.2427 to $14.8866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 50.58% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,944.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.97% on the day.

was trading at $4,048.09 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $976.4926B or 41.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $473.3188B or 20.10% of the total cryptocurrency market value.