EOS Plunges 32% In Rout By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading at $9.7897 by 20:03 (00:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 32.34% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $9.8046B, or 0.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $9.7897 to $10.4799 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.08%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.8542B or 5.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.2427 to $14.8866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 57.40% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

was last at $47,298.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 16.48% on the day.

was trading at $3,629.67 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 12.91%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $919.5278B or 40.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $438.5851B or 19.34% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

