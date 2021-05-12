EOS Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $12.0660 by 12:35 (16:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $11.6008B, or 0.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $11.7276 to $14.8866 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 48.88%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.9391B or 7.70% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.2427 to $14.8866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 47.49% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,988.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.91% on the day.

was trading at $4,127.79 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,030.7408B or 42.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $479.7407B or 19.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.