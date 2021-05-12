EOS Climbs 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $12.6898 by 09:12 (13:12 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 11.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $12.1395B, or 0.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $12.6000 to $14.8866 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 68.29%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $21.1712B or 9.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.2427 to $14.8866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 44.78% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,162.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.47% on the day.

was trading at $4,278.19 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,051.4062B or 42.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $496.4506B or 19.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.