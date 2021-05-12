Emily Blunt Says Superhero Movies Aren’t Her Thing

“They’re not up my alley.”
Calling all superhero fans — any dreams of seeing Emily Blunt in a really cool superhero costume have been pretty much crushed.
Emily spoke to Howard Stern on Tuesday about the rumors she and husband John Krasinski would be starring in a Fantastic Four reboot.
Emily was previously offered the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 but ended up not taking it.
“I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t,” she continued.
Emily also said she thinks the genre has just been “exhausted.”
All hope might not be lost though, as Emily did say she’s not *completely* against playing a superhero character.
“It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”
Until such a character is created, fans can expect to see Emily in her new movie A Quiet Place Part II coming out on May 28.
