Emily Blunt Says Superhero Movies Aren’t Her Thing

“They’re not up my alley.”

Calling all superhero fans — any dreams of seeing Emily Blunt in a really cool superhero costume have been pretty much crushed.


Emily spoke to Howard Stern on Tuesday about the rumors she and husband John Krasinski would be starring in a Fantastic Four reboot.


Emily was previously offered the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 but ended up not taking it.


“I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would’ve been amazing.”

“I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t,” she continued.

Emily also said she thinks the genre has just been “exhausted.”


“We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well.”

All hope might not be lost though, as Emily did say she’s not *completely* against playing a superhero character.

“It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

Until such a character is created, fans can expect to see Emily in her new movie A Quiet Place Part II coming out on May 28.

