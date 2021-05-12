Dollar holds gains on inflation, kiwi boosted by reopening

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

TOKYO — The dollar held gains on Thursday,

supported by higher Treasury yields after a bigger-than-expected

rise in U.S. consumer prices fanned fears about an increase in

inflationary pressure.

Traders will now turn attention to U.S. weekly jobless

claims due later on Thursday and retail sales numbers on Friday

for guidance on whether upward pressure on prices will persist.

The greenback is likely to continue to strengthen as some

investors unwind bearish bets, and re-position in anticipation

of sustained inflation as more economies emerge from the

coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

“The move in the dollar was fueled by the upward surprise

in consumer prices, but also because the market was caught on

the short side,” said Shinichiro Kadota, foreign exchange

strategist at Barclays.

“This market is aware of the potential for further upside

surprises to inflation. This will support the dollar.”

The dollar traded at 109.51 yen, close to its

strongest level in five weeks.

Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.2084,

holding onto a 0.6% gain from the previous session.

The British pound bought $1.4069.

The dollar also traded at 0.9081 Swiss franc,

close to a one-week high.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12

years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed

against supply constraints, data on Wednesday

showed.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to a

five-week high of 1.7040%, increasing the appeal of

dollar-denominated assets.

Signs of a stronger labor market and increased consumer

spending would offer more evidence that inflationary pressure

will pick up, which could push yields and the dollar even

higher, traders said.

The New Zealand dollar edged up to $0.7175 after

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is exploring

quarantine-free travel with other countries as she plots a

course for re-opening the economy.

The Australian dollar followed the kiwi higher and

rose to $0.7735.

The onshore yuan traded at 6.4525 per dollar,

extending a pullback from an almost three-year high reached on

Monday as overseas-listed Chinese firms bought dollars for

dividend payments.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0233 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2083 $1.2071 +0.11% -1.10% +1.2089 +1.2070

Dollar/Yen 109.5950 109.7050 -0.10% +6.11% +109.7750 +109.5000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9083 0.9089 -0.06% +2.68% +0.9092 +0.9079

Sterling/Dollar 1.4065 1.4055 +0.07% +2.95% +1.4077 +1.4054

Dollar/Canadian 1.2112 1.2135 -0.18% -4.88% +1.2133 +1.2104

Aussie/Dollar 0.7732 0.7726 +0.08% +0.51% +0.7746 +0.7718

NZ 0.7169 0.7161 +0.13% -0.16% +0.7178 +0.7155

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR