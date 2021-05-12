Dollar holds gains on inflation, kiwi boosted by reopening

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar held gains on Thursday,

supported by higher Treasury yields after a bigger-than-expected

rise in U.S. consumer prices fanned fears about an increase in

inflationary pressure.

Traders will now turn attention to U.S. weekly jobless

claims due later on Thursday and retail sales numbers on Friday

for guidance on whether upward pressure on prices will persist.

The greenback is likely to continue to strengthen as some

investors unwind bearish bets, and re-position in anticipation

of sustained inflation as more economies emerge from the

coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

“The move in the dollar was fueled by the upward surprise

in consumer prices, but also because the market was caught on

the short side,” said Shinichiro Kadota, foreign exchange

strategist at Barclays.

“This market is aware of the potential for further upside

surprises to inflation. This will support the dollar.”

The dollar traded at 109.51 yen, close to its

strongest level in five weeks.

Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.2084,

holding onto a 0.6% gain from the previous session.

The British pound bought $1.4069.

The dollar also traded at 0.9081 Swiss franc,

close to a one-week high.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12