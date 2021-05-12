Dollar holds gains as inflation fears boost yields

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar held gains on Thursday,
supported by higher Treasury yields after a bigger-than-expected
rise in U.S. consumer prices fanned fears about an increase in
inflationary pressure.
Traders will now turn their attention to U.S. weekly jobless
claims due later on Thursday and retail sales numbers on Friday
to determine whether consumer prices will continue to rise.
The greenback is likely to continue to rise as some
investors unwind bearish bets on the currency and reposition for
more sustained inflation as more countries leave behind the
coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.
“The move in the dollar was fueled by the upward surprise
in consumer prices, but also because the market was caught on
the short side,” said Shinichiro Kadota, foreign exchange
strategist at Barclays.
“This market is aware of the potential for further upside
surprises to inflation. This will support the dollar.”
The dollar bought 109.55 yen, close to its
strongest level in five weeks.
Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.2083,
holding onto a 0.6% gain from the previous session.
The British pound bought $1.4068.
The dollar also rose to 0.9083 Swiss franc, close
to a one-week high.
U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12
years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed
against supply constraints, data on Wednesday
showed.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to a
five-week high of 1.7040%, which increases the appeal of holding
dollar-denominated assets.
Signs of stronger labor market and increased consumer
spending would offer more evidence that inflationary pressure
will pick up, which could push yields and the dollar even
higher, traders said.
Currency bid prices at 0053 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2083 $1.2071 +0.10% -1.10% +1.2084 +1.2070
Dollar/Yen 109.5500 109.7050 -0.14% +6.07% +109.7750 +109.5550
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9083 0.9089 -0.06% +2.68% +0.9092 +0.9084
Sterling/Dollar 1.4068 1.4055 +0.11% +2.99% +1.4070 +1.4054
Dollar/Canadian 1.2113 1.2135 -0.16% -4.86% +1.2133 +1.2114
Aussie/Dollar 0.7732 0.7726 +0.10% +0.53% +0.7735 +0.7718
NZ 0.7171 0.7161 +0.16% -0.13% +0.7172 +0.7155
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)