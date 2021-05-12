Dollar holds gains as inflation fears boost yields

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TOKYO — The dollar held gains on Thursday,

supported by higher Treasury yields after a bigger-than-expected

rise in U.S. consumer prices fanned fears about an increase in

inflationary pressure.

Traders will now turn their attention to U.S. weekly jobless

claims due later on Thursday and retail sales numbers on Friday

to determine whether consumer prices will continue to rise.

The greenback is likely to continue to rise as some

investors unwind bearish bets on the currency and reposition for

more sustained inflation as more countries leave behind the

coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

“The move in the dollar was fueled by the upward surprise

in consumer prices, but also because the market was caught on

the short side,” said Shinichiro Kadota, foreign exchange

strategist at Barclays.

“This market is aware of the potential for further upside

surprises to inflation. This will support the dollar.”

The dollar bought 109.55 yen, close to its

strongest level in five weeks.

Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.2083,

holding onto a 0.6% gain from the previous session.

The British pound bought $1.4068.

The dollar also rose to 0.9083 Swiss franc, close

to a one-week high.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12

years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed

against supply constraints, data on Wednesday

showed.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to a

five-week high of 1.7040%, which increases the appeal of holding

dollar-denominated assets.

Signs of stronger labor market and increased consumer

spending would offer more evidence that inflationary pressure

will pick up, which could push yields and the dollar even

higher, traders said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0053 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2083 $1.2071 +0.10% -1.10% +1.2084 +1.2070

Dollar/Yen 109.5500 109.7050 -0.14% +6.07% +109.7750 +109.5550

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9083 0.9089 -0.06% +2.68% +0.9092 +0.9084

Sterling/Dollar 1.4068 1.4055 +0.11% +2.99% +1.4070 +1.4054

Dollar/Canadian 1.2113 1.2135 -0.16% -4.86% +1.2133 +1.2114

Aussie/Dollar 0.7732 0.7726 +0.10% +0.53% +0.7735 +0.7718

NZ 0.7171 0.7161 +0.16% -0.13% +0.7172 +0.7155

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR