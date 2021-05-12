Doge-loving hippy hacker steals crypto before bad guys can By Cointelegraph

Griff Green: Doge-loving hippy hacker steals crypto before bad guys can
The organizer of The Robin Hood Group which once stole 10% of all circulating ETH from under a black hat hackers nose wants to change the way we think about charity.
A former chemical engineer, Griff Green, 36, traded in his savings for precious metals, which he used to travel the world for years before settling as a missionary in Ecuador. He led a white hat hacker war against the infamous black hat hacker of The DAO, and he organizes cryptocurrency camps at Burning Man to spread the word about crypto while dressed as Santa and riding a massive metal Doge.
