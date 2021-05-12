Do 46 million Americans really own crypto? By Cointelegraph

Do 46 million Americans really own crypto?
Crypto social media was abuzz after Newsweek published the article headlined “46 Million Americans Now Own , As Crypto Goes Mainstream” on May 11.
The impressive figure was re-posted by notable Bitcoiners including MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor who tweeted: “The finance industry is taking crypto mainstream by building Bitcoin into their insurance, banking, & investment products. Newsweek says 46 million Americans now own Bitcoin.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.