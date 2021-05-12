Do 46 million Americans really own crypto? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Do 46 million Americans really own crypto?

Crypto social media was abuzz after Newsweek published the article headlined “46 Million Americans Now Own , As Crypto Goes Mainstream” on May 11.

The impressive figure was re-posted by notable Bitcoiners including MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor who tweeted: “The finance industry is taking crypto mainstream by building Bitcoin into their insurance, banking, & investment products. Newsweek says 46 million Americans now own Bitcoin.”