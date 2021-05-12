Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.27% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.27%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which rose 2.92% or 13.6 points to trade at 478.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) added 2.19% or 24.0 points to end at 1121.0 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was up 1.37% or 1.9 points to 144.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 22.75% or 68.5 points to trade at 232.6 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 2.42% or 11.8 points to end at 475.1 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.87% or 295 points to 15505.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 62 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.92% or 13.6 to 478.9.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.69% or 1.10 to $66.38 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 1.66% or 1.14 to hit $69.69 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.83% or 15.15 to trade at $1820.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.63% to 6.1584, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4356.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.62% at 90.685.