Delivery Hero goes back to its roots with Berlin re-launch

BERLIN — Delivery Hero, the food delivery company that spans over 50 countries, is relaunching operations in its home city of Berlin as a first step towards winning back the German market it quit over two years ago.

The 10-year-old e-commerce company, a constituent of Germany’s DAX blue-chip index, is going back to its roots after an Asian growth spurt culminated in its recent $6.9 billion takeover of South Korea’s Woowa.

Delivery Hero sold its German operations https://www.reuters.com/article/us-delivery-hero-divestiture-takeaway-co-idUSKCN1OK038 in Dec. 2018 to Dutch rival Takeaway.com – now Just Eat Takeaway – to focus on markets spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

In the view of CEO Niklas Oestberg, the German market has lagged Delivery Hero’s own development while it was away, opening up an opportunity to win it back.

“We felt that over the last two years that the service in Germany has not got any better – sometimes even a little bit worse,” Oestberg told Reuters on Wednesday. “We felt like our service has become very, very good.”

Delivery Hero will start in June with the ‘soft’ launch in Berlin of its foodpanda brand that is best known in Asia, promising delivery times of as little as 7 minutes to customers who order on its smartphone app.