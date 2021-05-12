Crypto.com becomes first cryptocurrency platform to receive MFSA Class 3 license By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto.com, the popular mobile platform for buying and selling digital assets, has become the first cryptocurrency company to receive Malta’s Class 3 Virtual Financial Assets license.

The license was granted by the Malta Financial Services Authority, or MFSA, paving the way for broader recognition of digital assets throughout the European Union. As a licensed Class 3 VFA Service Provider, Crypto.com is subject to more rigorous governance, compliance and security requirements.