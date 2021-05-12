Copper clings to gains near record high on demand hopes

Article content

LONDON — Copper hovered near record highs on Wednesday as expectations of strong demand in a lower carbon economy and a recovery from the pandemic in Western nations lured funds.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was barely changed at $10,459 a tonne by 1340 GMT. The dollar firmed after stronger than expected U.S. inflation data, taking the shine of base metals prices.

The price was not far off Monday’s record high of $10,747.50 for the metal that is used in power and construction.

Copper prices have doubled in the last year, fueled by a rebound in demand from top consumer China and other economies after a COVID-19 induced slump.

The metal’s conductive qualities make it an attractive buy for investors seeking to capitalize on the expansion of electrification in transport and industry.

Robin Bhar, an independent consultant, said copper was now in striking distance of $11,000 per tonne, which was the “latest magnet for the market” even though there was caution over the price overheating.

“The market likes the story of the green industrial demand for copper and you have the supply side issues that are also supportive,” he said, referring to a possible tax in Chile that could dent long-term output and potential strikes at BHP mines.