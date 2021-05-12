Colombian peso falls on protests, Brazil real leads Latam FX declines

Colombia’s peso fell on Wednesday as

anti-government protests entered their third week, while the

Brazilian real led declines among Latin currencies as a

larger-than-expected jump in U.S. inflation lifted the dollar.

The peso fell 1.1% after union members, students,

pensioners and workers took to the streets of Colombia to march

in anti-government protests, amid so-far fruitless talks.

The oil-exporters currency weakened despite a sharp rise in

crude prices, which were on track for eight-week highs on demand

hopes.

Brazil’s real fell 1.5% after gaining for five

consecutive sessions. Services activity fell in March for the

first time in 10 months, meaning the sector shrank in the first

quarter of the year back to below pre-pandemic

levels.

Treasury yields rose 3 basis points to 1.65% and the dollar

strengthened after U.S. consumer prices increased more than

expected in April, leading many to believe inflationary

pressures could spur the Federal Reserve into tightening policy

earlier than signaled.

A weak U.S. labor market has kept the Fed’s stance largely

dovish.

“We think that most EM currencies will fall a bit further

over the rest of this year, in part because we forecast the

10-year U.S. Treasury yield to rise above 2%,” said Jonas

Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

“As a result, we expect yield differentials to generally

shift in favor of the dollar, and pressure on the currencies of

economies with weaker fiscal and external balance sheets to

increase,” Goltermann added.

The yield-sensitive Mexican peso fell 0.9% even as

Mexico’s industrial output rose 0.7% in March from February, the

10th consecutive monthly increase, official data

showed.

Copper producer Chile’s peso eased 0.7% despite a

jump in oil and copper prices.

The Peruvian sol rose 0.3% and was the only gainer

among its Latin American peers. Opinion polls showed the gap

closing between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and the

right-wing Keiko Fujimori ahead of June 6 presidential

elections.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1311.55 -1.32

MSCI LatAm 2444.53 -3.4

Brazil Bovespa 119755.18 -2.61

Mexico IPC 48874.92 -1.57

Chile IPSA 4502.30 -0.85

Argentina MerVal 51218.29 0.243

Colombia COLCAP 1286.92 -0.4

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.3027 -1.50

Mexico peso 20.1628 -1.06

Chile peso 707.2 -0.72

Colombia peso 3747.88 -1.03

Peru sol 3.7158 -0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) 93.9800 -0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) 149 1.34

