Colombian peso falls on protests, Brazil real leads Latam FX declines

Colombia’s peso fell on Wednesday as

anti-government protests entered their third week, while the

Brazilian real led declines among Latin currencies as a

larger-than-expected jump in U.S. inflation lifted the dollar.

The peso fell 1.1% after union members, students,

pensioners and workers took to the streets of Colombia to march

in anti-government protests, amid so-far fruitless talks.

The oil-exporters currency weakened despite a sharp rise in

crude prices, which were on track for eight-week highs on demand

hopes.

Brazil’s real fell 1.5% after gaining for five

consecutive sessions. Services activity fell in March for the

first time in 10 months, meaning the sector shrank in the first

quarter of the year back to below pre-pandemic

levels.

Treasury yields rose 3 basis points to 1.65% and the dollar

strengthened after U.S. consumer prices increased more than

expected in April, leading many to believe inflationary

pressures could spur the Federal Reserve into tightening policy

earlier than signaled.

A weak U.S. labor market has kept the Fed’s stance largely

dovish.

“We think that most EM currencies will fall a bit further

over the rest of this year, in part because we forecast the