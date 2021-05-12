China steel and iron ore strike new highs, analysts warn of risks

Article content

BEIJING — Most Chinese ferrous futures contracts, including Shanghai hot rolled coils and Dalian iron ore, ended at record highs on Wednesday, causing analysts to alert market to risks amid the sky-rocketing prices.

The most-traded October contract of hot rolled coils on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended up 3.5% to end at an all-time high of 6,683 yuan ($1,037.12) per tonne.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai bourse rose 2.2% to 6,171 yuan a tonne, also a record closing high.

The stainless steel futures for June delivery jumped 2.2% to hit an all-time peak of 15,580 yuan a tonne.

“Although it’s still a bull market, the rapid price surge in short-term has accumulated risks and there’s possibility for adjustment,” analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.

Despite a red-hot market for steel products in the past few months, China’s southern area is about to enter a rainy season that could potentially dampen demand for construction materials.

The country’s top steel auto sheet producer Baoshan Iron & Steel said in a call on Tuesday that automobile demand in the second quarter is hurt by chip shortage, while the third quarter is traditional off season.

Prices for steelmaking ingredient also gained.