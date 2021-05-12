China hot-rolled coils strike new high, analysts warn of risks

Article content

BEIJING — Futures for Chinese hot-rolled coils hit a record high at 6,698 yuan ($1,040.03) a tonne on Wednesday, while other ferrous products also extended gains, causing analysts to alert market to risks amid the sky-rocketing prices.

The most-traded October contract of hot rolled coils on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged as much as 3.8% to an all-time high during the morning session. It was up 2.4% at 6,611 yuan a tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai bourse inched 0.9% higher to 6,094 yuan per tonne.

The stainless steel futures for June delivery jumped 2.1% to 15,560 yuan a tonne.

“Although it’s still a bull market, the rapid price surge in short-term has accumulated risks and there’s possibility for adjustment,” analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.

Despite a red-hot market for steel products in the past few months, China’s southern area is about to enter a rainy season that could potentially dampen demand for construction materials.

Meanwhile, the country’s top steel auto sheet producer Baoshan Iron & Steel said in a call on Tuesday that automobile demand in the second quarter is hurt by chip shortage, while the third quarter is traditional off season, according to a Citi Research note.