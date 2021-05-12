CBOE files another Bitcoin ETF application with the SEC By Cointelegraph

CBOE files another Bitcoin ETF application with the SEC
The Chicago Board Options Exchange, or CBOE, has filed Fidelity’s Wise Origin (BTC) exchange-traded fund with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
CBOE filed a Form 19b-4 on Monday seeking to list Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust Bitcoin ETF that was initially submitted to the SEC by the $4.9-trillion asset manager back in March.
