Carnival Slips After Cancelling Most Cruises Through July By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Carnival (NYSE:) shares were down 1% in premarket Wednesday following the company’s decision to cancel most cruises through July.

It said it is working on a possible July restart in the U.S. on select ships.

The cruise operator has given its customers the option to cancel without penalty by May 31 and get a full refund.

Last week, Carnival had notified its guests that its ship Splendor’s pause out of Sydney was extended by another month, as it cancelled sailings from August 19 to September 17.

Cruise operators had last month submitted their plans to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to resume operations, with a goal of setting sail from U.S. ports by mid-summer.

Cruise liners have been amongst the hardest hit by the restrictions imposed by several countries last year to control the pandemic. But as vaccinations roll out and life at many places returns to normal, there were hopes that travel and leisure businesses will boom. Those hopes may have to wait a little longer now.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR