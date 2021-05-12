Cardano Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.584969 by 19:57 (23:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $51.429154B, or 2.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $57.005852B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.584969 to $1.819243 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.68%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.344269B or 2.09% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.4292 to $1.8292 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 13.35% from its all-time high of $1.83 set on May 9.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,111.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.61% on the day.

was trading at $3,857.78 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $949.131134B or 41.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $457.135740B or 19.90% of the total cryptocurrency market value.