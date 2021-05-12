Bumble Stumbles Ahead of Earnings as Executive Departs By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:) stumbled 9% ahead of its earnings report post-market and following news that the head of product design is departing.

The dating app company is expected to report a loss of 3 cents a share on sales of $165 million, according to data compiled by Investing.com. Meanwhile, Lara Mendonça is jumping ship after almost two years to join Twitter as senior manager of product design, Seeking Alpha reported.

in February, and shares have dropped about 35% since then.