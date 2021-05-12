BOJ’s Kuroda warns of economic uncertainty amid pandemic curbs By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned of lingering uncertainty over the country’s economic outlook, as the services sector remains under state-of-emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Economic activity will remain below pre-pandemic levels for the time being,” Kuroda said in a semi-annual testimony to parliament. “Risks to the economic outlook are skewed to the downside,” he added.
