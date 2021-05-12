Boeing wins FAA OK for 737 MAX electrical fix, notifies airlines -sources By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co on Wednesday won approval from U.S. regulators for a fix of an electrical grounding issue that had halted flights for about 100 737 MAX airplanes, clearing the way for their quick return to service after flights were halted in early April, sources told Reuters.

The largest U.S. planemaker confirmed to Reuters the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had signed off on the service bulletins Boeing sent to carriers on Wednesday on the fixes.

“After gaining final approvals from the FAA, we have issued service bulletins for the affected fleet,” Boeing told Reuters.

“We are also completing the work as we prepare to resume deliveries.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR