Bitrue floats $50M cryptocurrency investment fund By Cointelegraph

Bitrue crypto exchange has announced a $50-million investment fund geared toward supporting cryptocurrency and blockchain startups.

According to a recent announcement, the investment fund will target crypto projects working on use cases with the potential to advance the development of the emerging blockchain ecosystem.