Bitcoin Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com



Bitcoin Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $50,673.0 by 19:54 (23:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.62% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $956.9B, or 41.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $50,673.0 to $57,938.5 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.63%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $75.5B or 29.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $50,655.6563 to $59,523.9336 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 21.77% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $3,944.00 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.37% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $604.92 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.02%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $465.3B or 20.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $94.1B or 4.12% of the total cryptocurrency market value.