Berkana Resources Selected by Cisco as a Design-In Partner

DENVER — Berkana Resources Corporation, a leading provider of Operational Technology (OT) Digital Transformation/Efficiency Solutions, System Integration, Consulting, Security and Compliance services, is pleased to announce that we have been selected as a Cisco Design-In Partner.

“We are very excited about working with Cisco to provide our Operational Technology clients in the Energy sector with Edge solutions based on Cisco’s exceptional products. Cisco’s products address many of the challenges with deploying Edge technology, help reduce risk, and increase efficiency” said Jeff Whitney with Berkana Resources.

For additional information about Berkana Resources, contact Jeff Whitney or visit our website at:

www.berkanaresources.com

For information about Cisco’s Design-In Program, visit their web site at:

Cisco IoT Design-In – Cisco

About Berkana

Berkana has been a trusted provider of Operational Technology solutions to the Oil & Gas and Electric Utility Markets for over 15 years. Our seasoned staff of consultants, SME’s, and project managers provide Digital Transformation/Efficiency solutions, Consulting, Integration, Security and Compliance services to clients dealing with significant changes to their OT infrastructure. Our focus on implementing solutions that incorporate AI, ML, Edge, and the Cloud is helping our clients achieve significant gains in efficiency.

Jeff Whitney

Berkana Resources Corporation

Office phone: (303) 293-2193

FAX number: (303) 293-3764

Email Address: jwhitney@berkanaresources.com

www.berkanaresources.com

