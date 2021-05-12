Awkward Moments On Ellen

…how can you correct someone on how to pronounce their own name???
1.
When Ellen asked about her invite to Dakota Johnson’s birthday party and Dakota informed her that she did, in fact, extend an invitation:
2.
When Ellen asked Celine Dion when she was going to cut her son’s hair, and Celine questioned whether or not it was, in fact, any of Ellen’s business:
3.
When Ellen sent Justin Timberlake a clip of her singing his song, but she, in fact, sang the wrong lyrics:
4.
When Ellen kept insisting that Taylor Swift was dating Zac Efron, when, in fact, they weren’t dating and have never dated:
5.
When Ellen mispronounced Hasan Minhaj’s name and then insisted that he was the one saying it wrong, when, in fact, in fact, Hasan knows how to pronounce his own name:
6.
When Ellen forgot that Katy Perry was married even though Ellen did, in fact, give her a wedding gift:
7.
When Ellen shared nude pictures of Justin Bieber from his private vacation and then grilled him about the woman he was with, even though he was, in fact, quite uncomfortable:
8.
When Ellen took Michelle Obama to CVS and caused a ruckus, which resulted in Michelle telling Ellen that she was, in fact, being “annoying”:
9.
When Ellen — either purposefully or not — mis-sang “If I Could Turn Back Time” in the presence of Cher, and Cher did — either jokingly or not — in fact, call her a “bitch”:
10.
When Ellen condescendingly asked Martha Stewart if she knew what sexting was, and Martha informed her that she did, in fact, know what sexting was:
11.
When Ellen tried to deny that she went on tour for her comedy special, and Wanda Sykes produced the tour merch she was gifted, proving that Ellen did, in fact, go on tour:
12.
When Ellen offered to pay for a guest’s college tuition and then had to rescind the offer. Ellen then offered her a computer, but the guest, in fact, already possessed a computer:
13.
When Ellen kept playing with/touching Kylie Jenner’s hair, even though Kylie didn’t, in fact, give Ellen permission to touch her hair:
14.
When Ellen then made a joke about Drew Barrymore’s daughter drinking at the age of 6, when, in fact, Drew herself began drinking at the age of 9 and is very open about her battle with addiction:
15.
When Ellen forced Mariah Carey to reveal that she was pregnant on her show when, in fact, she was not ready to make that announcement. Several weeks later, Mariah had a miscarriage:
16.
When Ellen made Channing Tatum kiss a porcelain doll, even though he is, in fact, quite afraid of them:
17.
Lastly, when Ellen critiqued Nicole Kidman’s infamous clap, when Nicole stated that she doesn’t, in fact, clap like that:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!