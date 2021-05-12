Awkward Moments On Ellen

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

…how can you correct someone on how to pronounce their own name???

1.

When Ellen asked about her invite to Dakota Johnson’s birthday party and Dakota informed her that she did, in fact, extend an invitation:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

2.

When Ellen asked Celine Dion when she was going to cut her son’s hair, and Celine questioned whether or not it was, in fact, any of Ellen’s business:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

3.

When Ellen sent Justin Timberlake a clip of her singing his song, but she, in fact, sang the wrong lyrics:


The Ellen Show

You can read about it here.

4.

When Ellen kept insisting that Taylor Swift was dating Zac Efron, when, in fact, they weren’t dating and have never dated:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

5.

When Ellen mispronounced Hasan Minhaj’s name and then insisted that he was the one saying it wrong, when, in fact, in fact, Hasan knows how to pronounce his own name:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

6.

When Ellen forgot that Katy Perry was married even though Ellen did, in fact, give her a wedding gift:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

7.

When Ellen shared nude pictures of Justin Bieber from his private vacation and then grilled him about the woman he was with, even though he was, in fact, quite uncomfortable:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

8.

When Ellen took Michelle Obama to CVS and caused a ruckus, which resulted in Michelle telling Ellen that she was, in fact, being “annoying”:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

9.

When Ellen — either purposefully or not — mis-sang “If I Could Turn Back Time” in the presence of Cher, and Cher did — either jokingly or not — in fact, call her a “bitch”:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

10.

When Ellen condescendingly asked Martha Stewart if she knew what sexting was, and Martha informed her that she did, in fact, know what sexting was:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

11.

When Ellen tried to deny that she went on tour for her comedy special, and Wanda Sykes produced the tour merch she was gifted, proving that Ellen did, in fact, go on tour:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

12.

When Ellen offered to pay for a guest’s college tuition and then had to rescind the offer. Ellen then offered her a computer, but the guest, in fact, already possessed a computer:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

13.

When Ellen kept playing with/touching Kylie Jenner’s hair, even though Kylie didn’t, in fact, give Ellen permission to touch her hair:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

14.

When Ellen then made a joke about Drew Barrymore’s daughter drinking at the age of 6, when, in fact, Drew herself began drinking at the age of 9 and is very open about her battle with addiction:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

15.

When Ellen forced Mariah Carey to reveal that she was pregnant on her show when, in fact, she was not ready to make that announcement. Several weeks later, Mariah had a miscarriage:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

16.

When Ellen made Channing Tatum kiss a porcelain doll, even though he is, in fact, quite afraid of them:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

17.

Lastly, when Ellen critiqued Nicole Kidman’s infamous clap, when Nicole stated that she doesn’t, in fact, clap like that:


The Ellen Show

You can watch the full clip here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR