Australia in ‘active talks’ with Moderna to produce COVID-19 vaccines onshore

SYDNEY — Australia is in “active talks” with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday, the day after securing 25 million doses from the company.

Moderna on Wednesday said it would supply Australia 10 million shots designed to protect against the original strain of the coronavirus this year, and 15 million doses of its updated variant booster shot in 2022.

The government will seek interest from the market to develop onshore facilities to manufacture vaccines using messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), a specific molecular technology, Hunt told reporters in Canberra. He said the government was “already in active discussions with Moderna as a possible candidate.”

Moderna, along with rival Pfizer Inc, uses the mRNA technology in COVID-19 vaccines. Australia is currently deploying Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s vaccine shots in its immunization drive, which has missed its initial dosage targets.

Authorities had restricted the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is locally produced and is the mainstay of the country’s inoculation drive, in people below 50 years due to rare blood-clotting cases.