Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Drop; Yields Jump on CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set to extend a selloff after a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation reading saw the S&P 500 Index drop the most since February and bond yields jump, adding to concern that price pressures could stifle a recovery.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The technology sector again led the retreat, with Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. pacing a 2.6% decline in the Nasdaq 100. The S&P 500 Index dropped more than 2% in a third-straight day of declines. Energy was the only one of the 11 industry sectors to finish in the green as commodity prices continued to rally. Treasury yields rose the most since March and the dollar surged.

Oil rose above $66 a barrel. The biggest U.S. pipeline is expected to reopen after a cyberattack shut it down, leading to acute fuel shortages. Copper’s advance stalled after the inflation numbers, however.

U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, adding fuel to the debate over whether inflation will be persistent enough to force the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner than thought. The surprise reading included broad-based price pressures, and a market gauge of inflation expectations over the next five years touched its highest level since 2005 before easing.