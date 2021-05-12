Andrew Garfield’s Iconic Social Network Line Was All Him

This handsome lad is Andrew Garfield — star of the upcoming film, Mainstream, as well as my favorite Spider-Man films, and The Social Network (aka the best movie ever made).
So, to commemorate his face returning to our screens, we had Andrew Zoom in and read the internet’s ~thirstiest tweets~.
Now, this video is six minutes and six seconds of Andrew being the perfect blend of bashful and sexy, but I would like to highlight a tidbit he mentioned about The Social Network.
Now, we ALL know the iconic scene when Eduardo storms into the Facebook offices and comes at Mark for diluting his shares in the site, which results in Eduardo threatening legal action.
SPECIFICALLY, the line, “You better lawyer up, asshole.”
Well, Andrew revealed that it was his idea to whisper the line instead of saying it in a normal voice or even yelling it:
The cool thing about that movie [is that] my love [for] Jesse Eisenberg and the relationship we created for that film meant that I wanted that line to hurt more than if I [had] shouted it. I wanted it to be lodged in his fucking soul.
After reading the script, nowhere does it say how the line should be delivered, only that it’s, you know, said. THE DELIVERY WAS ALL ANDY!
This man’s mind…truly brilliant.
