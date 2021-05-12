Amazon wins court fight against $303 mln EU tax order

Article content

BRUSSELS — Amazon on Wednesday won its fight against an EU order to pay about 250 million euros ($303 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg as Europe’s second highest court dealt a blow to the bloc’s efforts to make multinational corporations pay more tax.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with the Grand Duchy.

“The Commission did not prove to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group,” the judge said.

Amazon in a statement welcomed the ruling, saying it was in line with its “long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment.”

The Amazon decision is a blow for European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has aggressively used the bloc’s state aid rules to tackle sweetheart tax deals between multinationals and EU countries.

Vestager has a mixed record so far in her fight against taxation deals the Commission regards as unfair.

In a separate case on Wednesday, French utility Engie lost its appeal against an EU order to pay back taxes of 120 million euros ($145.7 million) to Luxembourg.