Alphabet Waymo self-driving unit CFO following CEO out the door By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Waymo logo is displayed during the company’s unveil of a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reuters) – The chief financial officer of Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo is following its chief executive out the door, the company said on Wednesday.
Waymo confirmed that CFO Ger Dwyer is leaving the company. Also leaving is Adam Frost, the head of automotive partnerships. The departures come just after the exit of CEO John Krafcik, who was replaced by two co-executives.
