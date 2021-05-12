Activist investor Ackman says Pershing Square owns 6% of Domino’s



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo



(Reuters) – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management owns about 6% of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) Inc, the billionaire investor told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Ackman, whose bets on companies are closely watched, also said he swapped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:) for the pizza chain, the WSJ added https://on.wsj.com/3w2fRBG.

“It’s (Domino’s) a very compelling story and big international growth opportunity … and there’s plenty of room to run both here and abroad,” Ackman told the Journal during its Future of Everything Festival event.

Domino’s shares rose as much as 5.9% to a record $447.10 on the news, while Starbucks fell 1.4%.

Pershing Square declined to comment, while Starbucks and Domino’s did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.